More information on the Collins Correctional Facility incident and subsequent lockdown

The February 12 incident that resulted in the medium security Collins Correctional Facility being locked down has ended peacefully. However, the facility remains in lockdown.

For the second day in a row, medium security Collins Correctional Facility remains in lockdown mode. The lockdown is a result of an incident yesterday where a prisoner was spotted with two cell phones - considered contraband by the New York State Department of Corrections. That led to a brief takeover of three dorms within the Collins facility by prisoners.

The takeover was peacefully resolved with no staff, prisoners, or guards injured except for one guard who suffered a minor hand injury but remained on duty, the DOC reported.

In an email to WBFO, the DOC confirmed one “full facility frisk” has been completed in one of Collins’ cell blocks. No injuries or assaults were reported, and the frisk was completed peacefully, the DOC said. Two more cell block frisks are scheduled. No timeline has been set for when those two “frisks” will be completed.

During a lockdown, prisoners are confined to their cells with only very limited and restricted movement allowed.

Collins Correctional Facility was built in 1982 and can house up to 1,700 prisoners.

A similar incident took place at Collins Correctional in 2022, below is a link to WBFO's story:

