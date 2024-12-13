12:00: CITY Magazine’s 2024 Winter Guide

1:00: Using art to explore grief and gratitude

It’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The December issue doubles as CITY’s 2024 Winter Guide, with stories to help you stay warm, fed, and entertained through the snowy season. From a family-owned Christmas tree farm and a novel speed dating event, to a crew of line dancing superstars and the best places around town to keep your kids active (and out of the snow) — guest host Patrick Hosken explores it all with the CITY staff. Our guests:



Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter at CITY Magazine

Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre and contributor to CITY Magazine

Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI, and contributor to CITY Magazine

Shanden “Pinky” Jackson, founder of the PNK Steppaz line dancing group

Then in our second hour, grief is nonlinear, and for some, it can be a lifelong experience. Rochester-based artist Katharine Torgersen has made this the central exploration of the new “visual meditation” exhibition, “Infinite Blue, With Grief + Gratitude,” which opened at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center earlier this month. Torgersen blends painted works, lighting, and field recordings to reflect the experience of grief. It’s one way art can help process those emotions; the practice of creative wellness provides another avenue. Guest host Patrick Hosken speaks with Torgersen and licensed clinical social worker and creative wellness champion Charles Coté about art’s role in addressing grief and, eventually, hope. Our guests:

