© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Using art to explore grief and gratitude

WXXI News | By Patrick Hosken
Published December 13, 2024 at 9:55 AM EST
An image of an art piece with blue patterns
Katharine Torgersen
/
Rochester Contemporary Art Center
Infinite Blue, With Grief + Gratitude

12:00: CITY Magazine’s 2024 Winter Guide

1:00: Using art to explore grief and gratitude

It’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The December issue doubles as CITY’s 2024 Winter Guide, with stories to help you stay warm, fed, and entertained through the snowy season. From a family-owned Christmas tree farm and a novel speed dating event, to a crew of line dancing superstars and the best places around town to keep your kids active (and out of the snow) — guest host Patrick Hosken explores it all with the CITY staff. Our guests:

  • Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter at CITY Magazine
  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI, and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Shanden “Pinky” Jackson, founder of the PNK Steppaz line dancing group

Then in our second hour, grief is nonlinear, and for some, it can be a lifelong experience. Rochester-based artist Katharine Torgersen has made this the central exploration of the new “visual meditation” exhibition, “Infinite Blue, With Grief + Gratitude,” which opened at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center earlier this month. Torgersen blends painted works, lighting, and field recordings to reflect the experience of grief. It’s one way art can help process those emotions; the practice of creative wellness provides another avenue. Guest host Patrick Hosken speaks with Torgersen and licensed clinical social worker and creative wellness champion Charles Coté about art’s role in addressing grief and, eventually, hope. Our guests:

  • Katharine Torgersen, visual artist
  • Charles Coté, licensed clinical social worker and owner of Path Forward Counseling
Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
See stories by Patrick Hosken

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.