CITY Magazine’s 2024 Winter Guide
1 of 3 — (foreground) Jacob Walsh, (background) Roberto Lagares and Scott Pukos with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections"
(foreground) Jacob Walsh, (background) Roberto Lagares and Scott Pukos with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 13, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
3 of 3 — Shanden “Pinky” Jackson
Shanden “Pinky” Jackson
Narada J. Riley / Provided
It’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The December issue doubles as CITY’s 2024 Winter Guide, with stories to help you stay warm, fed, and entertained through the snowy season.
From a family-owned Christmas tree farm and a novel speed dating event, to a crew of line dancing superstars and the best places around town to keep your kids active (and out of the snow) — guest host Patrick Hosken explores it all with the CITY staff.
Our guests:
- Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter at CITY Magazine
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre and contributor to CITY Magazine
- Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI, and contributor to CITY Magazine
- Shanden “Pinky” Jackson, founder of the PNK Steppaz line dancing group