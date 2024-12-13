CITY Magazine’s 2024 Winter Guide

Julie Williams / WXXI News Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

It’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The December issue doubles as CITY’s 2024 Winter Guide, with stories to help you stay warm, fed, and entertained through the snowy season.

From a family-owned Christmas tree farm and a novel speed dating event, to a crew of line dancing superstars and the best places around town to keep your kids active (and out of the snow) — guest host Patrick Hosken explores it all with the CITY staff.

