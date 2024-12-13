© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

CITY Magazine’s 2024 Winter Guide

By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:29 PM EST
Four smiling men sit wearing headphones and holding magazines sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at foreground left has curly dark hair and a mustache and is wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and brown shoes; a man at background left has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a black long-sleeved shirt; a man at background right has brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a blue cardigan sweater and a green shirt; a man at foreground left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue, red and white plaid long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown boots.
(foreground) Jacob Walsh, (background) Roberto Lagares and Scott Pukos with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections"
(foreground) Jacob Walsh, (background) Roberto Lagares and Scott Pukos with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 13, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
Racquel Stephen
2 of 3  — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
Shanden "Pinky" Jackson
3 of 3  — Shanden “Pinky” Jackson
Shanden “Pinky” Jackson
Narada J. Riley / Provided
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

It’s our monthly discussion of the latest edition of CITY Magazine. The December issue doubles as CITY’s 2024 Winter Guide, with stories to help you stay warm, fed, and entertained through the snowy season.

From a family-owned Christmas tree farm and a novel speed dating event, to a crew of line dancing superstars and the best places around town to keep your kids active (and out of the snow) — guest host Patrick Hosken explores it all with the CITY staff.

Our guests:

Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
