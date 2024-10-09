Since 2004 The Route listeners have enjoyed spending the morning with Scott Regan on his three-hour weekday radio show Open Tunings (and his Best of Open Tunings on Saturdays from 10AM-12PM). In the last two decades, Scott has invited hundreds of local musicians and bands traveling through Rochester and the Finger Lakes area to the studio to perform and share their stories.

Scott loves all kinds of music and artists (Okay, Dylan is his absolute favorite), strongly supports the local music scene, and has an uncanny ability to beautifully string a group of songs together that just seems to make your day brighter. This is why Open Tunings is such a treasure.

Join us Tuesday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rohrbach’s Railroad Street Beer Hall on to celebrate 20 years of Open Tunings with Scott Regan.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR TICKET!

Your $25 ticket includes:

• The Route pint glass – and one pint of your choice to fill it! (Cash bar thereafter),

• Live music with Big Blue House,

• Delicious appetizers from the Rohrbach kitchen,

• The opportunity to meet and mingle with Scott Regan and Route hosts,

• Route swag giveaways, and more.

Scott is also a musician and released his first solo album Autumn Moon in 2013. He is a member of Watkins and the Rapiers, an Americana music band with a folk beat. They mostly play original music written by the band’s four songwriters – of which Scott is one. In the band Scott plays guitar and percussion, and sings. He’s also an artist and released a book of sketches and haiku with retired arts reporter and friend Jeff Spevak called Jazz Lines. In 2012 Open Tunings was voted best radio program by CITY Magazine.

