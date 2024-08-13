Saying Rochester isn't safe for cyclists and pedestrians, Schumer seeks federal funding for projects

Over the past 10 years, an average of one pedestrian or cyclist a day was struck and injured or killed in Rochester.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed that statistic Tuesday as he stood near North Clinton and Clifford avenues. Enough collisions happen at that intersection that Schumer referred to it as a "notoriously dangerous roadway for cyclists."

Schumer was in Rochester to call on the U.S. Department of Transportation to award the city $23 million to enact the active transportation plan it finalized last year. It's the city's first such plan, and it's meant to guide officials in their efforts to make streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians, cyclists, people who use mobility aids, and others.

"We're going to get this done, and we're going to get it done right," Schumer said. "The funding will go towards safety measures, creating more pedestrian islands, raised crosswalks, improved signals and bringing all the bike paths together, measures that have proven effective. "

City officials say they want to use that money to build eight miles of protected bike lanes. They also want to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists through sections of East Main Street, North Clinton, Chili Avenue, and Lexington Avenue.

City Council President Miguel Melendez said it is important for the city to ensure its streets are safe for pedestrians and cyclists, especially in neighborhoods like the one they were standing in. He added that half of the households in the neighborhood do not have access to private vehicles.

Mayor Malik Evans says pedestrian safety is a big part of public safety.

"This measure will make our streets safer, but more importantly, it will allow us to make sure that we have a brighter future for all of our young people," Evans said. "No one should have to cross the street and think about possibly being hit by a car, and we know that that happens every day for some of our residents."

As he spoke, an SUV raced past a car stopped at the traffic signal on North Clinton and ran the red light.