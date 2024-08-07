Ruth Holland Scott on her book, "Raising Confident Children;" and how local organizations are helping animals during the veterinary crisis: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Fred Tanksley / provided photo Local educator, author and former Rochester City Councilmember Ruth Holland Scott signed copies of her book "Raising Confident Children" at the Barnes & Noble in Pittsford on Saturday, 7/20/24 and spoke about strategies to increase children's self-esteem.

12:00: Child development expert Ruth Holland Scott on her new book, “Raising Confident Children”

1:00: How local organizations are helping animals during the veterinary crisis

“Raising children is one of life’s most rewarding yet challenging endeavors, which is why every parent needs an experienced guide they can trust.” What is the importance of raising confident children and how can parents achieve this? What does it mean to raise confident children and how does that relate to their success? Renowned child development expert, author, educator and public servant Ruth Holland Scott joins guest host Eric Logan to discuss her new book, “Raising Confident Children.” They explore the principles on which the book is based and answer your questions. Our guest:



Ruth Holland Scott, educator, public servant, and author of “The Circles God Draws” and “Raising Confident Children”

Then in our second hour, access to routine and emergency pet care has been described as a crisis in our community. What options are there today and what are local organizations doing to help address the need for care? Is the situation improving and if yes, what gaps still remain? How have you obtained emergency and routine care for your pets? Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion with our guests: