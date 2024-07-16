Work begins on $119 million second phase of Park Square redevelopment downtown

Work has begun renovating the 21-story former Midtown Manor on East Broad Street in downtown Rochester.

The project marks the second phase in redevelopment of the largest concentration of affordable housing in the Center City.

Brian Sharp / WXXI News Midtown Manor (left) sits adjacent to the recently renamed Park Square, formerly Manhattan Square apartments or Southeast Towers, off East Broad Street in downtown Rochester.

Developer Conifer Realty has renamed the combined complex Park Square. All told, the complex encompasses 576 units on the southeast corner of downtown near the Strong National Museum of Play and Union Street, formerly the Inner Loop East.

Mayor Malik Evans, in a statement, said Conifer “has helped to change the face of what affordable housing looks and feels like in Rochester" through Park Square and other projects.

Phase one of the Park Square renovation was completed in 2022. That work involved the former Manhattan Square and Savanah apartments and was estimated at $118 million.

Total project costs for this second phase are similar, at $119 million. Plans also include construction of a 40-unit, four-story townhouse-style building at East Broad and Savannah streets. That would replace 40 outdated townhouse units that were demolished in the first phase.

Provided image

/ Conifer Realty, The Architectural Team A rendering looking west shows the second phase of Conifer Realty's plans for the former Midtown Manor tower and a new, four-story apartment building in the foreground. Shaded in yellow is the completed Park Square, formerly Manhattan Square apartments. The Neighborhood of Play is to the left.

The new building will have a community room, laundry facilities and an outdoor courtyard. The tower will get a new community kitchenette and accessible laundry.

This second phase is partly financed with city COVID-relief dollars, various forms of state assistance and federal low-income housing tax credits, which carry new affordability requirements.

Under the prior arrangements, eligibility for all units was set at 80% of Area Median Income, according to Conifer. Now 150 units will be set aside for tenants with incomes below 50% AMI (which is $48,500 for a family of four); 30 will be at 60% and the remaining 20 will be at 80%. Conifer has secured project-based rental assistance vouchers for those at 50%.

No existing residents will be forced to move, a company spokesperson said.