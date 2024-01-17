Censure resolution introduced against New York Congresswoman

Democrat Dan Goldman introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure fellow New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

Goldman, a Democrat from the 10th district, requests the House censure Stefanik over to her support of “duly charged and convicted January 6 insurrectionists” and adds that on January 7th of this year she referred to them as “hostages.” Goldman’s resolution also lists a number of Stefanik claims that the resolution states have been debunked or are lies.

Stefanik, a Republican from the 21st district, issued a statement calling the motion baseless and saying “Failed Far Left Desperate Democrat Dan Goldman Has Been An ‘Election Denier’ For Years.”