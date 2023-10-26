Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 26, 2023

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Legislature in Districts 27 and 18

Second hour: Howard Maffucci, candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 10; What voters need to know in advance of Election Day

What questions do you have and what issues do you care about in Monroe County? This hour is an opportunity to engage with candidates for County Legislature. In the first half hour, we talk with Rose Bonnick, a candidate in District 27. In the second half hour, we sit down with Lystra McCoy, a candidate in District 18. They share their platforms and priorities for office. In studio:



Rose Bonnick, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 27

Lystra McCoy, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 18

*Note: Bonnick and McCoy’s opponents did not respond to invitations to join the program.

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations related to the upcoming election. In the first half hour, we sit down with Howard Maffucci, a candidate for County Legislature in District 10. Maffucci discusses his background, experience, and his goals for the county. In studio:



Howard Maffucci, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 10

*Note: Maffucci’s opponent, Nancy Lewis, did not respond to invitations to join this discussion.

Then in our second half hour, we talk with Monroe County Board of Elections Democratic Deputy Commissioner Natalie Sheppard about what voters need to know in advance of Election Day. We cover early voting, polling times and locations, and more. Our guest:



Natalie Sheppard, Democratic deputy commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections

*Note: Monroe County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay was also invited to join the conversation.