Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 26, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Legislature in Districts 27 and 18

Second hour: Howard Maffucci, candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 10; What voters need to know in advance of Election Day

What questions do you have and what issues do you care about in Monroe County? This hour is an opportunity to engage with candidates for County Legislature. In the first half hour, we talk with Rose Bonnick, a candidate in District 27. In the second half hour, we sit down with Lystra McCoy, a candidate in District 18. They share their platforms and priorities for office. In studio:

  • Rose Bonnick, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 27
  • Lystra McCoy, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 18

*Note: Bonnick and McCoy’s opponents did not respond to invitations to join the program.
Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations related to the upcoming election. In the first half hour, we sit down with Howard Maffucci, a candidate for County Legislature in District 10. Maffucci discusses his background, experience, and his goals for the county. In studio:

  • Howard Maffucci, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 10

*Note: Maffucci’s opponent, Nancy Lewis, did not respond to invitations to join this discussion.

Then in our second half hour, we talk with Monroe County Board of Elections Democratic Deputy Commissioner Natalie Sheppard about what voters need to know in advance of Election Day. We cover early voting, polling times and locations, and more. Our guest:

  • Natalie Sheppard, Democratic deputy commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections

*Note: Monroe County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay was also invited to join the conversation.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
