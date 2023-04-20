Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 20, 2023

First Hour: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Second Hour: Status of New York State's Pot Industry

On Wednesday night, Mayor Malik Evans delivered the 2023 State of the City, a speech which touched on the high points of his administration so far, and the challenges that lie ahead. Today, Evans joins guest host Gino Fanelli to discuss the state of the city, and the issues of public safety, economic development, housing, and policy at the top of mind for Rochesterians. Our guest:



Malik Evans, Mayor of Rochester

Then in the second hour, it's 420! The storied weed holiday celebrated by cannabis connoisseurs the world over. Today, guest host Gino Fanelli will be talking about the status of New York's pot industry, and how longtime growers are working to enter the legal market. Our guests: