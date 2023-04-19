© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

WXXI News | By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
magic_spell_studios.jpg

First Hour: Rochester’s past, present, and potential future involvement with the film industry

Second Hour: Solving the mystery of menopause

Thanks to George Eastman and many others, Rochester has had a rich history in the photographic and motion picture realms. From the founding of the Haloid Company (later Xerox) to the work of George Eastman through his inventions and the founding of the Kodak Company, this city is firmly rooted in the making of the printed image.

Rochester still finds itself firmly planted in the film industry through local filmmakers. There’s also the renowned photography, film, and animation program at Rochester Institute of Technology.

We’ll dive into the world of film with guest host Jasmin Singer. Among other questions we’ll explore is this one: could Rochester be the next Hollywood? Our guests:

  • Nora Brown, Executive Director of the Rochester/Finger Lakes Film Commission
  • Amanda Hughes, Technology and Studio Manager at MAGIC Spell Studios
  • Amy Adrion, award-winning filmmaker and professor at RIT 

Then in our second hour, guest host Jasmin Singer will attempt to remove some of the mystery of menopause by digging deeper into myriad possible symptoms and available treatments for patients who are experiencing menopause – and its precursor, perimenopause.

We’ll attempt to clear up some misconceptions due to inaccurate reporting on past research and also share current research on the subject. Our guests:

  • Dr. Lori Davis, Radical sexologist and nurse practitioner with menopause specialty
  • Dr. Susan Reed, Professor Emeritus and Vice Chair of Research of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington Medicine
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
