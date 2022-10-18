Quinnipiac Poll shows tightening race between Hochul, Zeldin for New York

A Quinnipiac University poll shows Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul with a slight edge on Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race.

The poll shows Hochul holding a 50% to 46% margin over Zeldin.

Hochul leads in New York City by a 59% to 37% margin. However, Zeldin has a slim 50% to 49% lead in suburban communities.

Quinnipiac University Poll Analyst Mary Snow said the race will be decided by key issues voters will focus on come Election Day.

“Crime ranks as the number one issue and the most urgent issue for New York state likely voters," said Snow. "Inflation is the second most urgent issue, followed by protecting our democracy.”

Snow also said former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Zeldin received a mixed response from the 1,600 New York voters who participated in the poll.

“Republicans have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump, but independents don’t," said Snow. "So those independents that are supporting Lee Zeldin, it remains to be seen if that will make a difference.”

Hochul would become the first woman elected governor of New York. She took office after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2019.