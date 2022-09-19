Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 19, 2022

First hour: Exploring the state of the labor movement

Second hour: How local clinicians are adopting lifestyle medicine practices in their work with patients

A strong majority of Americans say that unions are good for workers - but the number of Americans who belong to a union has fallen by 50 percent in a generation. Most of the decline has happened in the private sector, where only six percent of workers are unionized. In Western New York, the last year has seen an invigoration of unionization campaigns, starting at Starbucks and moving into other sectors. We explore the state of the movement with our guests:



Jaz Brisack, organizer for Workers United

Gary Bonadonna, manager for RRJB/Workers United

Maria Fisher, communications and political action chair for AFSCME Council 66

Then in our second hour, we talk with local clinicians about how they are incorporating plant-based diet and lifestyle medicine philosophies into their practices. They participated in a program through Rochester Lifestyle Medicine. We talk about the results of that program and what clinicians and their patients have learned. Our guests: