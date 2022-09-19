© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 19, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
Starbucks sign for union fight
Tom Dinki/WBFO News
/
A modified version of the Starbucks Siren meant to show union solitary is displayed at Starbucks Workers United's news conference Aug. 28, 2021.

First hour: Exploring the state of the labor movement

Second hour: How local clinicians are adopting lifestyle medicine practices in their work with patients

A strong majority of Americans say that unions are good for workers - but the number of Americans who belong to a union has fallen by 50 percent in a generation. Most of the decline has happened in the private sector, where only six percent of workers are unionized. In Western New York, the last year has seen an invigoration of unionization campaigns, starting at Starbucks and moving into other sectors. We explore the state of the movement with our guests:

  • Jaz Brisack, organizer for Workers United
  • Gary Bonadonna, manager for RRJB/Workers United
  • Maria Fisher, communications and political action chair for AFSCME Council 66

Then in our second hour, we talk with local clinicians about how they are incorporating plant-based diet and lifestyle medicine philosophies into their practices. They participated in a program through Rochester Lifestyle Medicine. We talk about the results of that program and what clinicians and their patients have learned. Our guests:

  • Ted Barnett, M.D., president and board chair of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, partner with Borg and Ide Imaging, and fellow and former board member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine
  • Susan Friedman, M.D., MPH; professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and board vice chair and director of clinical studies at Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
  • Valentin Guset, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Highland Hospital
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
