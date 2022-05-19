Buffalo massacre suspect indicted, will return to court next month

A felony hearing for the accused gunman in the racially motivated Tops Market massacre was held Thursday morning in Buffalo City Court but was quickly adjourned after it was revealed a grand jury had already handed up an indictment.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn made the revelation and Judge Craig Hannah quickly adjourned the proceeding.

18-year-old Payton Gendron will be back in court June 9 for his new first-degree murder charge, which covers all 10 fatalities from Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. In New York, this charge carries a maximum life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Gendron remains held without bail.

Many of the victims’ family members were present for the proceedings.

In a written statement on Thursday’s developments, Flynn indicated he will not comment until there’s a report following an investigation by the grand jury.

Authorities have previously said they are investigating potential hate crime, terrorism, and racially motivated violent extremism charges.

