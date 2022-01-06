UR Medicine implements ‘creative’ solutions to staff shortages

The University of Rochester Medical Center warned Thursday that the public should expect some of the hospital system's care locations to close temporarily or consolidate due to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic and vaccine mandates.

URMC said in a statement that the hospital system is asking employees from multiple departments to provide administrative support for clinical operations.

Administrative staff from the School of Nursing, for instance, were asked to volunteer at the hospital.

"We will begin to train staff members who volunteered to serve in non-clinical roles in the next few days so we can continue to provide care to our community," the statement read.

Strong Memorial Hospital had already paused all elective and semi-elective surgeries and procedures due to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the lack of beds.

The statement also said that URMC expects all health care systems to be stressed as the omicron surge peaks.

"Our community should expect to see more creative staffing solutions, temporary closures and/or consolidations of care locations -- steps that will help to maintain essential care for patients and non-essential services to the greatest extent possible."