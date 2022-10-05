© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Road to Inclusion

Woman in wheelchair with her friend, in a parking lot in front of kayaks
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Julie Cataldo who has cerebral palsy and her friend, Adrienne Allen meet for a kayak ride in Fairport along the Erie Canal.

The Road to Inclusion

Beth Adams reports on efforts to make recreation more accessible throughout Greater Rochester.