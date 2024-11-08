Test Page of vertical
Top Stories
The bomb exploded when nearly 100 passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province, said a senior police officer.
-
Federal prosecutors charged a man who said he had been tasked by a contact in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
-
The new recommendations limit the exemptions for property owners to those that own one or less units, lining up with every other New York city that has opted into the legislation.