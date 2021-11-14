-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns talks about the lack of Black executives at Fortune 500 companies, and why the Federal…
NEW YORK (AP) A trailblazer among black women in the business world wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not…
Former Xerox Chairman and CEO Ursula Burns has been appointed to the board of directors of Uber. But that move apparently came as a surprise to the…
NPR’s Morning Edition profiled Xerox CEO Ursula Burns on WXXI-AM 1370 Wednesday morning.Burns talked with NPR's Renee Montagne about her journey from…
Founded in 1906, Xerox is one of America's most venerable companies. But the corporate giant has struggled in the digital age. CEO Ursula Burns, the first African-American woman to run a Fortune 500 company, is working to transform a company known for photocopy machines into a services icon.