UR Harrasment Investigation

-
The Interim President of the University of Rochester is sounding positive about changes the university has been making and will make in the future after…
-
The University of Rochester Faculty Senate has passed two resolutions regarding professor Florian Jaeger and allegations of sexual misconduct against…
-
University of Rochester President Joel Seligman delivered his farewell address at the Memorial Art Gallery late Tuesday afternoon.Seligman's resignation…
-
The legal back and forth continues in connection with the federal lawsuit brought by researchers at the University of Rochester over the way their claims…
-
UR researchers file detailed rebuttal to independent investigator's report on harassment allegationsThe University of Rochester researchers who are embroiled in a legal battle with the university over allegations of sexual harassment have filed a lengthy…
-
The Faculty Senate at the University of Rochester reportedly has tabled a motion of censure against Professor Florian Jaeger, following a meeting that…
-
Classes have only been in session for two days at the University of Rochester. But already students are protesting the findings of an independent…
-
The University of Rochester campus newspaper, the Campus Times, is exploring more stories of students claiming their sexual harassment cases were…
-
As the spring semester gets started, Interim President of University of Rochester Richard Feldman says he hopes the University community can begin a…
-
Just a day after University of Rochester President Joel Seligman announced he’ll be stepping down at the end of February, the university has announced the…