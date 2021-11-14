-
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) A Rochester man previously arrested during a protest over Daniel Prude's death is now accused by federal prosecutors of posting…
-
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) Two protesters accused of attacking police officers during a demonstration over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude face federal…
-
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that a Greece man has been charged with threatening to kill Senator Chuck Schumer and California Congressman Adam…
-
The US Attorney's Office has filed charges against three businesses for defrauding the Rochester schools modernization program. Journee Construction Inc.,…
-
The U.S. Attorney’s office says that seven people have been charged as part of a drug trafficking operation in the Rochester area.And authorities say that…
-
After months-long investigations by the Secret Service in western New York, the feds have a warning for consumers and businesses about a scheme that uses…