-
Scientists at the University of Rochester played a role in the research that led to the probable discovery of the Higgs boson.The recent announcement that…
-
IBM's Watson already has Jeopardy! under its belt.Now Big Blue is turning to the University of Rochester's Simon School of Business for ideas on what to…
-
The University of Rochester is trying a different tact to introduce prospective students to their school – in the form of a new hip hop video performed by…
-
University of Rochester officials say they're thrilled with the news from Albany that Governor Cuomo is promising $100 million in funding to cover the…