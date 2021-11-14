-
These days, Ted O’Brien is running several miles at a time and getting in some strength training in the gym.Remarkable, when you consider where he was a…
-
Ted O’Brien, a former New York state senator and current assistant state attorney general for the Rochester region, went home on Wednesday after spending…
-
No one knows why the coronavirus hit Ted O'Brien so hard. His wife, Sue, tested positive, too, but she recovered at home.She said Ted has none of the…
-
State Senator Ted O'Brien, D-Irondequoit, joins us for this hour to discuss various issues including his proposals following the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby…