STUDENT DEBT

ConnectionsThe incoming Biden administration is considering an executive order that could wipe out a significant amount of student loan debt. Our guests discuss…
ConnectionsSenator Elizabeth Warren is proposing student loan debt forgiveness that could wipe out 95 percent of loan debt in this country. Her critics say the plan…
ConnectionsIn his 2018 State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposed series of reforms to help relieve loan debt for college and university…
Second year college student, Valerie Hacker, has lost more than 200 course credits that she will never get back. Her hopes for a brighter future vanished…