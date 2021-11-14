-
Every Rochester resident facing eviction proceedings in a city court will now have access to free legal representation under a program that launched…
-
About 10 people with the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester gathered outside the Hall of Justice on Monday morning as housing courts reopened to some…
-
Monday marks the reopening of eviction courts in New York state and members of the Rochester City-wide Tenant Union are rallying at the Monroe County Hall…
-
The Rochester City-Wide Tenant Union is calling on New York state and local governments to cancel rent and mortgages because of the current public health…