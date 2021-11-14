-
The Rochester Police command staff met with City Council members and Mayor Lovely Warren via Zoom on Thursday about the ongoing unrest in the city. There…
Rochester Police Locust Club President Michael Mazzeo and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will not serve on the city-county Commission on Racial…
The family of Daniel Prude is asking a federal court to direct the Rochester Police Department to reform its process for investigating incidents in which…
Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced his resignation Tuesday, and several of his department's highest-ranking officials either stepped down…