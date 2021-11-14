-
Record-setting...and wet. That's how you can describe the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Jason Dufner was 3-feet from…
-
Round 1 of the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club is in the books. WXXI photographer Fred SanFilipo was at Oak Hill to capture some of the…
-
As the golfers tee off in the first round of the PGA Championship today, they practiced one last time at Oak Hill Country Club on Wednesday. WXXI…
-
The world's best golfers arrived at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford to practice for the 95th PGA Championship which starts on Thursday. WXXI…
-
The PGA Championship at Oak Hill may be more than a year away, but now is the time to register for volunteer opportunities, or to get tickets.Ryan Cannon,…
-
WXXI's Steve Dawe interviews Ryan Cannon of the PGA of America who has set up operations at Oak Hill Country Club.Cannon arrived in Rochester nearly two…