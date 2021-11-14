Peace Activists

-
A hometown hero is being laid to rest in Louisville, Ky., Friday, as Muhammad Ali, the boxer and humanitarian, is being buried. Fans from far and wide have come to the city to pay their respects.
The man considered the greatest boxer of all time inspired millions by standing up for his principles during the 1960s, and by always entertaining — in the boxing ring and in front of a microphone.
