ConnectionsMedicare is celebrating a birthday, and on the national stage, it’s being touted by Democrats as the model for a new healthcare system. Many Democratic…
ConnectionsWe have a conversation about Medicare for All with Michael Lighty, director of public policy for National Nurses United. Lighty has written and spoken…
New York’s local AARP chapter is urging U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to close what the organization calls a “doughnut hole” in Medicare coverage for…
Older adults in our area have a new place to go to get questions answered about Medicare Advantage plans.Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield opened a resource…
Eighty percent of hospitals in New York State face penalties based on the number of Medicare patients that are readmitted into their care.The federal…