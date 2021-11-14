-
ConnectionsWhy is Lyme disease so often misunderstood or misdiagnosed? Some doctors say detecting the disease has become even more difficult during the pandemic…
-
The number of new Lyme disease cases in the Finger Lakes has leveled off -- at least for now.After shooting up more than 1,800% in the last decade, new…
-
Two years ago, after a routine blood test, Maryann Fuhrmann's 9-year-old Maltese mix, Bella, was diagnosed with Lyme disease."I see tons of ticks on her…
-
As tick season arrives in the Finger Lakes, doctors at Rochester Regional Health have encouraged people who get bitten to have the bugs removed by a…
-
The number of Lyme disease cases diagnosed in the Finger Lakes region jumped sharply last year, according to the most recent data from the state health…
-
ConnectionsExperts say Lyme disease is spreading, and as we’ve learned, so has to the controversy surrounding it. Mainstream medicine rejects the idea of chronic…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York senators are proposing several measures to deal with tick-borne Lyme disease that appears to be spreading across the state.…