ConnectionsVeteran news anchor Tom Brokaw is facing backlash for comments he recently made about Latinos and assimilation. In an appearance on “Meet the Press,”…
ConnectionsWe sit down with the outgoing and incoming presidents of the Ibero-American Action League. Angelica Perez-Delgado has been named the organization’s new…
ConnectionsThe Trump administration has brought in six companies to build prototypes for a border wall on the US / Mexico border. The prototypes will be built over…
ConnectionsOne million Puerto Ricans live in New York State, and more are moving to the U.S. mainland every day. The island's population has fallen 4.7 percent since…
ConnectionsWe continue our preview of the Upstate Latino Summit that is coming on September 16. This hour we'll preview some of the conversations that will focus on…
ConnectionsThe Upstate Latino Summit is on September 16, and will foster communications around the issues affecting the growing Latino population. We preview some of…
ConnectionsWhy are Latinos underrepresented in American politics, and in Rochester politics? Here, they're 17 percent of the population with roughly 3 percent of the…
In this hour we discuss if the media is serving a diverse population, specifically the Hispanic population. We convened a panel to dive into this issue…
The Puerto Rican Parade and Festival kicks off this weekend. We chat with the organizers about the history of these events, and preview what will be…
Steve Howard is in good spirits, because today he qualified for health insurance for the first time in 37 years. He’s one of 47 people who attended a…