-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed into law an expansion of the state’s paid family leave policy, expanding the benefit to those who care for a…
-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is refusing to get drawn into a fight between her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and those who are investigating sexual…
-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a series of steps to improve transparency in state government that overturn many of the policies practiced by her…
-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that she’s enacting several anti-harassment and anti-discrimination measures in state government, with a particular…
-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned state Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs' remarks comparing an African American mayoral candidate in Buffalo to a Ku…
-
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state has ended its opposition to a 2006 ruling from New York's highest court that required billions more to be allocated each…
-
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she has apologized to family members of nursing home residents who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in…
-
A new Marist College poll finds that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul -- who’s been in office for less than two months after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned…
-
New York state will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was thrust into the state and national spotlight this summer when she replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in…