justice system

-
ConnectionsLeaders at Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County made a major announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit is changing its name to JustCause.…
-
ConnectionsEarlier this month, jurors found a Texas police officer guilty of murder for fatally shooting a St. Lucia native in his Dallas home. Officer Amber Guyger…
-
ConnectionsAn upcoming multimedia performance at The Little Theatre will tackle a number of social themes. Danielle Ponder is the lead singer of Danielle Ponder and…
-
There are places in our country where no violent felony cases have gone to trial in five years. There are also places where poor defendants are…
-
ConnectionsIn the United States, more than two million Americans are in prison, and 50 percent of those inmates have children under the age of 18. That means more…
-
ConnectionsA judge dismissed the murder charge against Charlie Tan, who was charged with shooting his father to death in their Pittsford home. District Attorney…
-
ConnectionsDoes the grand jury system need to be reformed? In the wake of the Garner and Brown cases, advocates say yes. Defenders say it has a strong foundation in…