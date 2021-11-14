© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judicial Conduct

  • GavelScalesofJustice.jpg
    Legal
    Manchester Judge Censured
    At least two people who appeared before a longtime town judge in Ontario County didn't like the judge's attitude and knowledge of the law.Their complaints…