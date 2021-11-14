-
After a year of many businesses being forced to close due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone is asking for…
-
The Republican president of the Monroe County Legislature said the county health department should handle vaccine distribution itself. Currently each…
-
Ernest Flagler-Mitchell of the Monroe County Legislature said Wednesday that he wants to know why news of Prude’s death didn’t reach him and other county…
-
Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone said sick leave should be unlimited for county employees until the novel coronavirus is contained. “We…