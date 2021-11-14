-
A number of area political leaders reacted to Tuesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:U.S. Senator Kirsten…
-
NPR Politics is listening to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address and fact checking it below.
-
WXXI News, in concert with NPR News and PBS NewsHour, will provide coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration on-air and online. Here’s a complete rundown of…
-
President Barack Obama will be sworn in for a second term as President of the United States today, and WXXI News has complete coverage on all of our…