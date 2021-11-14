-
A Rochester-based organization wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Batavia to allow a donation of hygiene supplies in order to protect…
Advocates and immigration lawyers are calling for the release of detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in Batavia amid concerns of a possible…
Immigration advocates gathered Tuesday in Albany to urge state lawmakers to pass a bill that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from…
On July 16, an Orleans County family found themselves the target of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation. “I would have never thought this…
About 100 people rallied outside of the Federal Building on State Street in Rochester on Tuesday and called for Congress to put an end to immigration…
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials without a judicial warrant may no longer enter New York courthouses in order to observe or arrest…