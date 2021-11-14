-
ConnectionsLate last week, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a letter he wrote to the CDC about masking guidance for the state. In that…
-
New York state is considering the possibility of making the flu vaccine mandatory for students attending school this year for in-person learning, state…
-
The annual declaration from health authorities that the flu is prevalent in New York state kicked off a series of rules for hospitals and nursing…
-
A New York state appellate court on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a planned ban on flavored e-cigarette…
-
The New York state health department unveiled what it called a “holiday gift for caregivers” Wednesday in New York City. It’s a book that the department…