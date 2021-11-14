-
According to the CDC, about 5.7 million American adults have heart failure, but cardiologists want patients to know it isn't a death sentence. New…
Healthy, active, 46 years old: Sue Palmer thought she had a simple 24-hour bug. She wanted to stay in bed. She agreed to go to the hospital, which saved…
Heart disease affects 27.6 million American adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We talk about common conditions,…
The death of New York Times columnist David Carr, at only 58, shocked many of us. Turns out he had cancer and heart disease. Cardiac rehab is an option…
One of Rochester's first medical home projects claims participating patients have dramatically improved their health in the first two years of the…
February 3rd is National Wear Red Day.It's designed to promotes heart disease awareness and according to health officials at Highland Hospital, 1 in 5…