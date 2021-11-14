© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

garrison keillor

  • Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
    Connections
    Connections: Garrison Keillor
    Evan Dawson
    ,
    We open with a conversation with Garrison Keillor. The master storyteller is bringing his live show to Canandaigua in a couple of weeks. He tells us about…