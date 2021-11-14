-
Xerox is reporting 4th quarter earnings that saw gains, while sales were down a bit.Xerox is reporting net profits of $818 million, compared to $137…
-
Xerox is making a major change to a longtime joint venture with Fuji.Xerox has announced that it will sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox to FUJIFILM in a…
-
Xerox is reporting 3rd quarter earnings which saw profits drop, partly due to higher taxes.The company’s net profits were $89 million, down from $179…
-
Fuji has won an appeal in its legal battle with Xerox over a deal that was scrapped earlier this year. That deal would have seen Fuji take majority…
-
Xerox reported 2nd quarter earnings on Thursday morning, the first earnings report for the new CEO who had something to say about the company’s overall…
-
Xerox is firing back with a strongly worded letter after it was reported last week that Fuji is suing Xerox for more than a billion dollars.That’s after…
-
Fuji is suing Xerox after that company backed out of a proposed merger.Fuji had reached a deal in January with Xerox to take majority control of that…
-
Fujifilm Holdings says the company may consider giving up its proposed $6.1 billion merger with Xerox if there is no progress on talks with the company…
-
Fujifilm is planning to sue Xerox soon over the company’s decision to pull out of a $6.1 billion deal that would have seen Fuji take over control of…
-
Xerox has officially appointed John Visentin as CEO and set July 31st as the date for the annual meeting. There is no word yet on a location for that…