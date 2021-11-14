-
(AP) - New York college students can apply for the state's free tuition plan beginning June 7.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Higher…
-
After a week of criticism from the left and the right of the political spectrum, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget director is among those defending the state’s…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Will New York's first-in-the-nation free tuition program for middle-class college students spread to other states?That's the hope of…
-
Representatives from private and public schools are reacting to the proposal in the new state budget that provides free tuition at public colleges and…