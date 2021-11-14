-
New York State Education Commissioner John King is stepping down to join the Obama administration as senior advisor to Education Secretary Arne…
-
The livestream of WXXI's Common Core Forum begins at 8 p.m. and will broadcast until 9:30 p.m. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5X9FROZWYQM&feature=share
-
The leader of the local teachers union is speaking out on recently released teacher evaluation ratings.According to the State Education Department, more…
-
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester, host Hélène Biandudi Hofer sits down with State Education Commissioner John King. Everything from the somewhat…
-
Need to Know Rochester host, Hélène Biandudi Hofer, sits down with State Education Commissioner John King to discuss challenges and successes for area…
-
New York Education Commissioner John King met with Rochester-area business leaders and educators Thursday. The goal of King’s visit was to garner support…