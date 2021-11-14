-
When the federal Food and Drug Administration announced it was stepping up enforcement of its rules against flavored vape products last month, the…
The American Lung Association has given New York state a failing grade for its funding of tobacco prevention and control programs.The association said…
An Ontario County woman has died in Monroe County from injuries related to vaping.The state health department said the woman was in her 50s, but other…
New guidance this week from the federal Centers for Disease Control urges doctors to quickly connect patients hospitalized for vaping-related lung…
As the federal Food and Drug Administration announced an impending ban on certain types of e-cigarettes, researchers at the University of Rochester…
This year saw a surge in both youth use of e-cigarettes and a slew of not-quite-explained injuries from the products that sent dozens of people to…
Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center published new guidance Friday for doctors looking to diagnose lung injuries caused by vaping.The…
Many of the growing number of lung injuries caused by vaping in New York state are being treated in Rochester.In the state health department’s regional…
If Monroe County school districts suspended everyone who vaped, 45% of seniors would have to be kept out of class at some point, according to data on…
A New York state appellate court on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a planned ban on flavored e-cigarette…