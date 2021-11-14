-
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is out with the latest ‘fiscal stress scores’ for municipalities around the state.This is something he’s done for…
-
Monroe County has the highest fiscal stress of any municipality in the state. That according to the latest survey on fiscal stress released by New York…
-
There have been improvements in the economy of upstate New York over the last several years, but that progress has been uneven.That’s a main point of a…
-
ALBANY (AP) The New York pension fund for state and local government workers reports an investment return of nearly 3 percent for the quarter that ended…
-
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was nominated to run for a second full term.DiNapoli, who compared himself to the “happy warrior” of former Governor Al…
-
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says so far, so good in describing the economic health of the state at this point in the budget year.DiNapoli…