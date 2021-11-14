-
Sarah Clark and Demond Meeks were sworn into their New York state Assembly seats Thursday. Both seats were vacant and their work started immediately.Clark…
Demond Meeks, a labor organizer who challenged the Democratic Party establishment in running for the 137th Assembly District to win the nomination, has…
Inside an office park on Brighton-Henrietta Town line Road, the political fates of a number of politicians will be decided. This is where the Monroe…
All 100-plus workers at a Rochester nursing home are being laid off this week. The Wesley Gardens nursing home just off Goodman Street notified the state…