-
Monroe County set a new daily high for the number of positive coronavirus cases on Thursday: 654. The county also reported 19 more deaths. The county said…
-
Monroe County needs more coronavirus testing capacity to prepare for the start of the school year, county public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza…
-
A Rochester health care provider has begun visiting the city’s public housing sites to test people for the novel coronavirus.Trillium Health’s mobile…
-
Two types of testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 are increasingly accessible in the Rochester area.One is the test that looks for the virus,…
-
Both hospital systems in the Rochester area say they now have more supply than demand for their coronavirus lab tests. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said supply was…
-
Common Ground Health, a Rochester nonprofit organization, began screening people for COVID-19 symptoms at free clinics around the city on Saturday.The…
-
The New York state health department is constructing drive-through coronavirus testing sites in five upstate counties, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said…
-
Administrators at two Rochester health providers said Tuesday that they are opening clinics in areas of the city where many people of color live.Jordan…
-
The New York state health department has been testing shoppers at the East Avenue Wegmans store as part of an effort to gauge the prevalence of the novel…
-
One-eighth of all the COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County were residents at a single nursing home: St. John’s Home in Rochester, according to data published…