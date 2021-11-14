-
ConnectionsNew City Cafe in the Beechwood neighborhood opened in June, and it already has a number of regular customers. The cafe is part of 441 Ministries, a…
ConnectionsWe sit down with a couple that is creating an unlikely small business success story. Tony failed out of college; Renee nearly died in a car accident and…
ConnectionsThe newest restaurant in Rochester is less than a week old: Swillburger, a throwback burger joint with a focus on great food and old-timey arcade games.…
ConnectionsSome people will jokingly say that their favorite coffee shop is their "other office". A recent Washington Post article highlighted shop owners who will…
Get ready to be hungry this hour, we're talking wine, coffee, and bread.First, the Wine Bloggers Conference is coming to the Finger Lakes next year, and…
Fresh (and properly) roasted coffee is delicious. But, we wondered, if there’s a way to roast coffee at home? As part of our new “How Do You Do That?”…
Two more "third wave" coffee parlors are opening in Rochester. So what is the third wave, anyway? Is it really that much better than the best part of…
It's America's favorite addiction: caffeine, and coffee. We chat with Murray Carpenter, author of the new book Caffeinated. He traveled the world in…