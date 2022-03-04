To get even more out of exercise, make it fun

It’s March, which means some of us have already been slacking on those New Year's resolutions. One of the most infamous is to improve fitness. Even if people start out the year at the gym, many will quit out of boredom. Some local programs aim to keep people having fun while they try to stay active.

Plus: Over the 2021-2022 season, Maia Chaka made history as the first Black woman to be hired as an on-field official for the NFL. But before that, she was a basketball player at Edison Tech in Rochester, hoping to make it to the WNBA. Listen to Chaka talk about her rookie season, and how her Rochester roots shaped her career.

