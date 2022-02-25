When does 'healthy eating' become an eating disorder?

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, at least 9 percent of Americans will have an eating disorder at some point in their lifetime.

Restrictive eating can be a cornerstone of some diet plans, but that can cause a host of problems that require treatment.

Plus: students at the School of the Arts honored Black History month with an entire day dedicated to Black Lives Matter. It was a school-wide event punctuated by an ambitious theater performance. Students involved in the performance talked about how their own experiences with racism are reflected in the play.