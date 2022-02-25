© 2022 WXXI News
Ear Shot

When does 'healthy eating' become an eating disorder?

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
According to the National Eating Disorders Association, at least 9 percent of Americans will have an eating disorder at some point in their lifetime.

Restrictive eating can be a cornerstone of some diet plans, but that can cause a host of problems that require treatment.

Plus: students at the School of the Arts honored Black History month with an entire day dedicated to Black Lives Matter. It was a school-wide event punctuated by an ambitious theater performance. Students involved in the performance talked about how their own experiences with racism are reflected in the play.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
