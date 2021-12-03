These life-saving skills can help in a pet emergency

This week on Ear Shot:

It’s the holiday season. And while the buzz of festivities is inviting, some elements of the celebrations can pose risks to pets. And we’re not just talking about separation anxiety or eating turkey off the table.

As WXXI's Noelle Evans reports, a local humane society is offering some lessons in emergency response for animal lovers.

And one of the most iconic Olympic venues in Lake Placid just got a big upgrade. The ski jumps built for the 1980 Winter Games can now be used year-round, and as North Country Public Radio's Emily Russell reports, soon they’ll host the Olympic trials for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.